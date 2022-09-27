LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say they are trying to find a third suspect in a series of violent robberies and need the public’s help.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Lamous Brown. Police said he is a suspect in robberies that occurred June 2.

Brown, Rhonda Ramsey and John Calhoun are believed to have committed three robberies in which they physically battered four victims and stole their personal property at gunpoint, police said. Ramsey and Calhoun have been arrested.

Lamous Brown is a suspect in a robbery, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD)

Brown is wanted on four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit robbery, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brown is described as a Black man, 7′ 1″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Brown does have ties to Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at (702) 828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.