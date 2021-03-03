Police looking for suspect involved in March 2 armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery at a retail business.

Surveillance video on March 2 caught the armed suspect stealing undisclosed items from the business, which located in the 2000 block of South Maryland Parkway near St Louis Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s. Police say he is approximately 5-foot 8-inches and weighs around 170 pounds.

Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section, at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.