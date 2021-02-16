Police looking for suspect involved in Feb. 9 robbery at east valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Police are looking for a suspect that robbed an east valley business last week.

It happened on Feb. 9 around 2:10 p.m. at a business located in the 200 block of N Nellis Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, shown in pictures below, demanded money from an employee using a weapon.

Photo of robbery suspect provided by LVMPD

Photo of robbery suspect provided by LVMPD

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 30. He is about 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 165-180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black neck gator pulled up to his eyes, a gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery, or the suspect, is urged to call LVMPD’s robbery section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.