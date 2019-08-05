Police looking for suspect in robbery on Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a July 25 robbery of a business in the 500 block of North Lamb Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section released photos of a man they say threatened the person at the counter and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 20-30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, medium build and a large mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black gloves and red shoes.

The robbery occurred near the area of Lamb and Bonanza Road.

Anyone with information should call the Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.