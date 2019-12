LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities were working at the scene of a bank robbery in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The U.S. Bank branch at Craig Road and Jones Boulevard was closed while the investigation proceeded.

Police released two photos of a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank branch at Craig Road and Jones Boulevard on New Year’s Eve. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect described as a black male, heavy-set, between 30 and 40 years old, approached two tellers with a handgun and demanded money.

He left the bank, driving east in an older maroon 4-door.

Authorities did not disclose how much money was taken in the robbery.