Police looking for suspect in armed robbery of south valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a south valley business. The incident occurred around 4:16 on Aug. 1 near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue.

The suspect description is as follows:

  • Black male adult
  • Early 20s
  • Medium build
  • Last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue and white surgical mask

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.

