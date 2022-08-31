Metro police are asking for help in identifying suspects involved in 17 burglaries throughout the valley over the last few days. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in 17 burglaries throughout the Las Vegas valley over the last few days.

According to detectives, the suspects have been linked to the “series of burglaries” since Aug. 26. Police said they would break through the front glass doors of businesses between 2:30 and 5:30 a.m. and steal from cash drawers and safes.

The suspects ran from the businesses minutes after the burglaries were committed, police said.

During the incidents, the suspects were seen wearing black hoodie sweatshirts and blue jeans or black pants. They were using three vehicles during the incidents, including a grey two-door sedan, a black four-door sedan, and a white Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Summerlin Area Command Patrol Investigative Section at 702-828-9455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.