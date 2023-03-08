LVMPD releases image of two suspects in home improvement store thefts. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing $25,000 worth of goods from different home improvement businesses over the past few months.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the thefts occurred at multiple sites between Dec. 21, 2022, and Feb. 17, 2023.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 25 years old, 5’10” tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic man. (Credit: LVMPD)

The second suspect is described as a white man around 25 years old, 6’0″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police release images of men identified as suspects in multiple thefts at home improvement businesses. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police urge anyone with information on the crimes to contact Metro’s Organized Retail Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at &02) 385-5555, or visit this link.