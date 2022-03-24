LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who police officers said was arrested last week for his fifth DUI was slow to respond to a traffic lieutenant’s questions and refused a blood test, documents obtained Thursday said.

Police arrested Dwight Smith Jr., 28, last Friday near Interstate 15 and Russell Road, police said. In a Facebook post, police said the arrest marked Smith’s fifth DUI.

Smith was headed in the wrong direction, going north on the offramp of I-15 southbound, police said. According to police, other drivers were able to interrupt the vehicle’s entrance to the highway, potentially saving lives.

In Smith’s arrest report, police said Smith was driving 25 mph in a 45-mph zone.

In his report, the lieutenant who stopped Smith said he noticed “bloodshot, watery, drooped eyes” and the “strong odor of alcohol.” In the report, police write Smith looked “like he was almost falling asleep.”

Police said Smith failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He refused to provide a blood sample.

Smith was being held without bail due his violating his parole, police said.

He was due in court next week.