LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting a 17-year-old after an altercation following a house party in the east valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Antonie Anderson-Griffis,17, is facing a charge of open murder, records showed.

Antonie Anderson-Griffis, 17, faces charges of open murder after he allegedly shot a teenager in the southeast Las Vegas valley (LVMPD/KLAS)

According to police, on Feb. 3 in the late evening, a house party was thrown at the Hampton Apartments in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard. The victim, later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Isaiah Langseth,17, was on the way to the party with a group of people.

While on the way to the party, Langseth received a call from Anderson-Griffis asking him to pick him up from Big Chicken near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue. The group picked Anderson-Griffis up and drove to the party, police said.

According to the declaration, Langseth became “extremely” intoxicated while at the party. Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 4, a juvenile witness, her sisters, another female, Langseth, and Anderson-Griffis left the party and walked to a bus stop on Nellis Boulevard.

Around 1:17 a.m., the group boarded an RTC bus traveling south toward Boulder Highway. A witness said that Langseth was still extremely intoxicated, was being disruptive, and causing a scene on the bus, the declaration said.

Surveillance footage from the RTC bus showed Langseth throwing his backpack on the floor, taking off his sweatshirt and t-shirt, walking up to the driver, and harassing them. One of the juveniles walked to the front of the bus and pulled Langseth away, preventing him from returning to the front.

At one point, Anderson-Griffis also helped restrain Langseth from causing a disturbance, the declaration said.

Around 1:25 p.m., Anderson-Griffis and some of the other people in the group got off the bus near 4241 South Nellis Boulevard. Langseth attempted to follow them off the bus but was prevented by another witness with whom he ended up getting into a pushing match with. Langseth eventually got around the witness and exited the bus, police said.

Once off the bus, Anderson-Griffis pulled a pistol out from his pants and pointed it toward the passenger compartment of the bus. He put the gun back into his pants once Langseth got off the bus, the declaration said.

Langseth and Anderson-Griffis then got into an argument, during which Langseth reached for Anderson-Griffis’s pistol from his pants. Anderson-Griffis pulled the pistol out and pointed it at Langseth. One of the witnesses pushed Anderson-Griffs’s arm down and stepped in between the two, police said.

Another witness pushed Langseth and Anderson-Griffis fired one shot into his chest. Anderson-Griffis then fled the scene on Nellis Boulevard.

Langseth was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Feb. 7, around 12:25 p.m., Anderson-Griffis was arrested at his apartment in the 2600 block of Kline Circle and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.