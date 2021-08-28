Juvenile suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of homeowner during burglary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the burglary and stabbing that left a homeowner dead. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked for open murder.

According to police, on August 27 at approximately 9:47 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call from a female stating an unknown subject was in her residence on Kenton Place, near Town Center Drive and Hualapai, just north of Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.

The woman also reported that her husband had been stabbed by the suspect.

Suspect in Custody:

Please see the attached document for more information on the arrest of the suspect involved in the homicide near Town Center and Canyon Run Drive.



Anyone with additional information please call 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QwAsB2LmoR — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 29, 2021

The LVMPD Homicide Section investigation indicated the victim confronted the unknown suspect inside the residence. Police say that during the confrontation, the victim was stabbed by the suspect.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival but was arrested the next day on August 28. The name of the juvenile will not be released.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com