LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man dead in the south Las Vegas valley Sunday evening.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Pebble Road.

Police said that the victim was in a van and made “contact” with another man. At some point, the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times, police said.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing story, stay with 8 News Now for updates.