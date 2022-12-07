LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– University of Nevada Las Vegas Police investigated an armed robbery near the Thomas and Mack Center.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, roughly five feet, five inches tall, wearing a black jacket and Nike backpack.

Campus police conducted a search of the area, and Metro has since stepped in and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the police.