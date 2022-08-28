LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– LVMPD officers recovered a gun after a driver was speeding while the trunk was open with items flying out near Spring Valley Community Park, police say.
According to police, on Sunday night officers stopped a vehicle near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way after reports of a vehicle going 60mph in a 45mph zone with the trunk open and items flying out.
When the officers stopped the vehicle they recovered several items including a gun. In a photo posted to Twitter by LVMPD Traffic Bureau, there appear to be two guns and multiple plastic bags full of unknown substances.
This traffic stop comes less than a week after the LVMPD Traffic Bureau held a news conference about the deadly trends being seen on Las Vegas roads.
During the conference, Lt. Daryl Rhoads with LVMPD Traffic Bureau said that there have been 36 pedestrian-related deaths this year. This time last year there were 27 pedestrian-related deaths.
He also said that last year Las Vegas had the highest number of traffic-related deaths in over a decade and that this year Las Vegas is leading that number.