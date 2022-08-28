LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– LVMPD officers recovered a gun after a driver was speeding while the trunk was open with items flying out near Spring Valley Community Park, police say.

According to police, on Sunday night officers stopped a vehicle near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way after reports of a vehicle going 60mph in a 45mph zone with the trunk open and items flying out.

When the officers stopped the vehicle they recovered several items including a gun. In a photo posted to Twitter by LVMPD Traffic Bureau, there appear to be two guns and multiple plastic bags full of unknown substances.

(LVMPD Traffic Bureau)

This traffic stop comes less than a week after the LVMPD Traffic Bureau held a news conference about the deadly trends being seen on Las Vegas roads.

During the conference, Lt. Daryl Rhoads with LVMPD Traffic Bureau said that there have been 36 pedestrian-related deaths this year. This time last year there were 27 pedestrian-related deaths.

He also said that last year Las Vegas had the highest number of traffic-related deaths in over a decade and that this year Las Vegas is leading that number.