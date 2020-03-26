LIVE UPDATE: Police find person shot inside car in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police found a person who had been shot inside a car in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Wednesday afternoon. The person later died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have scheduled a live update on this case at 6 p.m.

One person has been detained in the investigation, police said.

Officers responded to a call in the 6000 block of Allred Place, just south of the intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The person inside the car was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center, and died there.

The car had collided with another vehicle, but police said that likely happened after the shooting. The investigation is continuing.