Police detectives seek public’s help to identify shooting suspect, 3 persons of interest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police detectives need the public’s help to identify a shooting suspect from an Oct. 30 incident that happened at an apartment complex.

According to police, at 11:32 a.m. on Oct. 30 Las Vegas Metro Police Department Dispatch received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Nellis Boulevard, near Craig Road.

During the incident, an 18-year-old male was sitting in his parked vehicle when an unidentified male approached him and fired one round, striking him.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify the #suspect and 3 persons of interest in a #shooting which occurred on Oct 30 near Craig and Nellis. Click for details: https://t.co/H3VnWuVsbm#lvmpd #lasvegas #localnews @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/bVZ061swhp — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 10, 2020

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was in stable condition.

The shooter is described by police as a Black male, 18 to 21 years of age, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and red shoes.

Detectives also hope to identify the three people seen with the suspect just before the shooting. They are all Black females, believed to be 18 to 21 years old, according to the police report.

According to police, one person of interest was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants. The other person of interest was last seen wearing a red and black mask, a blue t-shirt, and blue jeans. The third person of interest was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, pink pants, and a red bandana over their hair.

Photos of the three persons of interest are below.



Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-7355.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.