LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are once again asking for help identifying a man who has been robbing a series of commercial businesses in the valley over the last two months.

During each incident, the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money, police say.

  • (LVMPD)
  • (LVMPD)

The robberies occurred at businesses near the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard (near Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard).

The suspect is described as a male adult about 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and bald with gray hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.