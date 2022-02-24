LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are once again asking for help identifying a man who has been robbing a series of commercial businesses in the valley over the last two months.

During each incident, the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money, police say.

The robberies occurred at businesses near the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard (near Charleston Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard).

The suspect is described as a male adult about 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and bald with gray hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.