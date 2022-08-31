NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A young child injured in a suspected DUI crash last weekend slammed into the vehicle’s windshield as they and a second child were unrestrained inside the car, police said in court documents.

Kazjah Dillon, 24, of North Las Vegas, faces multiple charges after leaving the scene of Sunday’s crash at Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

Her two children, an infant and a one-year-old, were taken to University Medical Center, police said. Their conditions were not known as of Wednesday. One child had a “visible contusion to his forehead” after striking the windshield, police said.

Police said the crash’s impact “dislodge[d] two large landscape boulders from the ground.” Officers said they found Dillon inside a nearby community.

Kazjah Dillon, 24, faces charges in a crash that injured children. (NLVPD/KLAS)

While speaking to Dillon, officers said she smelled of alcohol. She told police she had taken a shot of Hennessey around midnight, police said.

Dillon’s license expired in June and had been suspended in March, police said. She remained booked at the North Las Vegas jail as of Wednesday.