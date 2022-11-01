LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a robbery suspect who is accused of threatening a victim with a knife.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of the suspect accused of robbing a business in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near W. Washington Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 25 around 1:25 p.m.

Police release photo of the robbery suspect. (Credit: LVMPD)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, about 5’7″- 5’9″ and around 170-190 pounds. The suspect has a mustache, beard, and tattoos on both forearms. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Dodgers baseball cap, white T-shirt, black pants, dark-colored Converse shoes, with a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.