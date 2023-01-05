LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley.

Hunter Maliek, 20, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 3, and faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

On Dec. 26, Metro responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the ground near the 7500 block of Placid Street near Maulding Avenue. According to police, arriving officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving medical personnel.