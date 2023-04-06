LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of beating another man to death after he said he was only paid $23 out of the $500 he was owed, police said.

Jimmy Hampton, 43, faces an open murder charge, records showed.

Jimmy Hampton, 43, accused of beating another man to death over an unpaid debt (Source: LVMPD)

On April 1 around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a person laying facedown, unconscious, in a parking stall in an apartment complex near Decatur and Oakey Boulevards. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with blood around his face, police said.

The victim, later identified as Neil Anderson, was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. During his autopsy, it was discovered that Anderson suffered skull fractures, a subdural hematoma, and fractured ribs, the report said.

While police were investigating the scene, a woman pulled up in her car and told police that around 8 p.m., she left her apartment to go to a gas station. As she was walking to her car she saw Anderson on the sidewalk talking loudly on his phone and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the arrest report.

When she returned from the gas station, about eight minutes later, she said she saw Anderson laying in a parking stall and appeared to have been snoring, the report said.

Police said that surveillance footage from the night showed Anderson walking across El Parque Avenue and entering the apartment complex. The suspect, later identified as Hampton, was then seen walking around the corner of a building toward the exit gate. As he was walking, Hampton turned and started walking toward Anderson.

Footage showed Anderson and Hampton standing face to face and Hampton appeared to punch Anderson causing him to fall backward and land on the ground. Hampton then took his shoes and threw them into the parking lot, the report said.

Police said that Anderson’s phone was not located at the scene.

On April 2, police received a call from a woman who said she thought the suspect was a resident in one of the apartments. Hampton was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on April 5.

Hampton told police that he was the one in the altercation with Anderson and that he knew him from 4 years prior when they used to “steal things together,” police said. Hampton said that Anderson only paid him $23 out of the $500 he was owed. Hampton said he got angry and punched Anderson one time in the face and another time while he was on the ground, the report said.

Hampton was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.