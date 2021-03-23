Police: 2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for Mesquite home invasion

Pictured (left to right): Pole Singoma, 19, and Mohamed Mohamed, 18.

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Two adults and three juveniles were caught and arrested by police for a home invasion in Mesquite last week.

Around 12 p.m. on March 19, the homeowners of a residence on Valley View Drive, who were not home at the time, called 9-1-1 as they watched live video of the suspects inside their home.

Officers arrived on scene and located a driver in a stolen vehicle outside of the home. As the driver was being arrested, the four suspects inside the home ran out through the backyard.

Neighbors gave officers detailed information on where the suspects were headed, as well as the items they stole.

The suspects, who were hiding at a nearby park, were located and arrested.

Officials found multiple discarded items the suspects had thrown while fleeing from officers, including stolen property, clothing and a loaded .380 handgun.

Pole Singoma, 19, and Mohamed Mohamed, 18, both of Salt Lake City, Utah, were arrested for felony home invasion with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

Due to the felony charges, Singoma and Mohamed were transported to the Clark County Detention

Center in Las Vegas.

The other three suspects, identified as juveniles from Salt Lake City, Utah, were arrested for felony home invasion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and minor in possession of alcohol.

The juveniles were transported to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.