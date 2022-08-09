Metro police are asking for help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a handicapped victim at a Spring Valley gas station. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a handicapped victim.

Police said that on Friday, Aug. 5, the suspects entered a gas station near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard at around 1:18 a.m. The two then allegedly went up to the handicapped victim and stole his wallet.

Metro police are asking for help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a handicapped victim at a Spring Valley gas station. (LVMPD)

The victim tried to follow them but fell onto the pavement outside the building, where he was nearly run over by them as they fled, according to police.

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigators at 702-828-2639 with the reference event number LLV220700017053. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.