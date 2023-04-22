Robert Kaiser, person of interest in the assault of a woman on UNLV’s campus (University Police Services)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University Police Services have identified a person of interest after a woman was assaulted in a bathroom at UNLV Friday.

The person of interest was identified as 46-year-old Robert Lee Kaiser. He is described as 5’8”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, light-colored ball cap, dark pants and hiking-style boots, and had a distinctive “pointed” beard.

Robert Kaiser, person of interest in the assault of a woman on UNLV’s campus (University Police Services)

Police said that on Friday evening, officers were dispatched to the Alta Ham Fine Arts building in reference to a battery. When officers arrived they found a woman who said she entered the bathroom on the first floor of the building and was “accosted” by an unknown man.

The suspect left the scene and was last seen going northbound on Maryland Parkway toward Flamingo Road on foot. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries, police said.

If you see this individual is seen, do not approach him. Contact University Police Services

immediately at (702) 895-3668 or 911 using the RebelSAFE app.

If you have information about the suspect or are aware of his whereabouts, you are

urged to contact University Police Services at (702) 895-3668, leave an anonymous

crime tip or use the RebelSAFE app.