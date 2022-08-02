A person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man as been hospitalized with critical injuries after allegedly crashing a car into a stop sign, fire hydrant, and a wall.

Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

According to police, a Subaru was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue after fleeing from a different crash. The driver lost control of his car and veered off the road before hitting the stop sign, fire hydrant, and wall.

The driver displayed signs of impairment, police said, and is now facing DUI-related charges.

While the driver sustained life-threatening injuries, his passenger was only moderately injured and refused medical treatment.

Washington was closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads after the crash. The collision is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.