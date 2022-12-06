LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said.

Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.

Left: Roger Jenkins. Right: Lindsey Sarac. (Photo: Mesquite Police Department)

According to police, officers in Mesquite responded to multiple reports of mail theft over the past several months, including reports of fraud as a result of stolen personal information.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of a large flatbed truck driven by the suspects. It was later discovered the truck had been stolen from Las Vegas, according to a police report.

On Monday, Dec. 5, a Mesquite officer saw the truck in a fast food drive-through. Additional officers were called in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, hopping a curb and nearly striking two police cruisers, police said.

The suspects continued to drive recklessly as they fled from police, nearly hitting family riding bikes, according to police.

The pair was eventually spotted by a nearby officer, who saw the two running after abandoning the truck. The woman had a handgun that she attempted to dispose of as she ran, a police report said.

The two were quickly detained and taken into custody. The woman was carrying multiple stolen credit and identification cards, and when police searched the truck they found a loaded handgun magazine and several burglary tools, police said.

Officers also obtained information that both suspects are wanted for questioning

by the United States Postal Inspection Service for the robbery of a mail carrier at gunpoint in Henderson in November.