Owners of Nye County boarding school formally charged

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formal charges were filed against the owners of a Nye County boarding school, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Marcel Chappuis and Patricia Chappuis will be arraigned on Aug. 19 on 45 counts of child abuse or neglect, for conduct involving children enrolled and living at the Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley. The charges followed an investigation conducted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The troubled school lost its license in February and 20 children in attendance were moved, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Some of the allegations involve the facility’s drinking water, which was found to have high levels of arsenic. The criminal complaint describes the water as unsafe, and students weren’t given an alternative.

Amargosa Valley is about 88 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

“After careful review and mindful of the need to protect the public, we have decided to pursue criminal charges in this matter,” District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “These children suffered and that’s simply unacceptable.”

Nye County Sheriff’s Office started investigating child abuse and neglect claims after a student accused teacher Caleb Hill of assaulting him on several occasions.

The 29-year-old was arrested after he admitted to “going hands on” and placing students on the ground because they didn’t respond to verbal commands.