LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery and a burglary.

According to NCSO detectives, the suspect is believed to be involved in a burglary that occurred on Nov. 11 around 2 a.m. at the Rebel Gas Station on the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160.

Detectives said that two young men stole numerous disposable vapes with one coming into the store and the other on the lookout.

(Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

On Nov. 13 around 12 a.m., a man, who police believe to be the same man from the previous burglary, entered a supermarket at Winery Road and Highway 160. Police said the man robbed the store using a handgun, taking disposable vapes.

According to NCSO, they are working on getting additional footage to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect contact Nye County Sheriff’s Office at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or 775-751-7000.