Man 'mass-marketed' scheme on social media, offered to help others for fee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man was sentenced to prison after submitting over 50 fraudulent COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for himself and others totaling over $1.1 million in fraudulent funds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jaquari Davonte Woodward, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 19 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on March 17, 2021, Woodward submitted a fraudulent loan application in his name, resulting in him successfully obtaining $20,833 in fraudulent funds, according to the DOJ.

Woodward then posted on social media the amount of money he received and offered to do the same for others in exchange for a $10,000 fee payment for each successful application.

He submitted at least 56 fraudulent applications in his name and others between March 2021 and October 2021. In each of these fraudulent applications, Woodward would provide false financial information, often for fake companies or companies that did not exist during the qualifying time period, and created fictitious IRS Form 1040 Schedules C, the DOJ said.

Woodward caused over $1.1 million in loss to PPP lenders and the Small Business Administration, according to the DOJ.

In May 2023, Woodward pleaded guilty to wire fraud. In addition to his prison sentence, Woodward was ordered to pay $1,264,252.02 in restitution to PPP lenders and the Small Business Administration.