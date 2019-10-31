NHP asking for public’s help in finding suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for your help in finding a suspect who stole a supercar that is scheduled to be in the SEMA Car Show next week. The suspect also used the car to ram a trooper’s vehicle.

The custom Dodge Challenger was stolen from the overflow parking lot of the Main Street Station Casino early Wednesday morning.

Troopers attempted to recover the vehicle after it was seen in the area of I-15 and Sahara just before noon on Wednesday. A short time later, a trooper found the car in a parking garage at the Rio. As shown in the video above, the car then rammed the trooper’s vehicle, before escaping out of the parking garage. The trooper was not hurt in the incident.

The vehicle was found abandoned later at the Boulevard Mall. Despite the damage, the owners still plan to display their car at the show.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Hispanic man, under six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey with Barlow on the back. He was also last seen getting on an RTC bus on Maryland Parkway near the Boulevard Mall.

Troopers say the man stole a truck prior to stealing the car, but that truck has been recovered and was not affiliated with the SEMA Car Show.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public officer, felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or NHP at (702) 486-4100. You can also reach them at *NHP from a cell phone.