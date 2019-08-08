I-Team: New details emerge in Scott Gragson grand jury testimony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grand jury testimony reveals new details about Scott Gragson’s blood alcohol level and how fast he was going before the crash that killed Melissa Newton on May 30.

A forensic toxicologist estimated that Gragson’s blood alcohol was .21 at the time of the crash, and had come down to .181 by the time it was measured. The estimate puts it at nearly three times the legal limit in Nevada.

Metro Police say Gragson’s Range Rover SUV hit about 82 mph in less than a quarter of a mile as he sped away from the guard gate at the Ridges. He was heading to an after party after the Links for Life golf tournament, an annual event raising money for charity.

He lost control, his SUV crashing to the right, and then to the left and striking a tree.

Newton, a 36-year-old mother of three, died and other passengers were injured. Gragson walked away from the crash.

The details are in records that Gragson’s attorney asked a judge to seal.

Testimony in the records paints Gragson as drunk, aggressive and careless in the moments before the deadly crash.

A Metro police detective testified that Gragson sped off from the guard gate at the Ridges in Summerlin after arguing with the security guard.

After the crash, an officer approached him at the scene.

Officer: What’s going on today?

Gragson: There’s a problem.

Officer: Huh?

Gragson: There’s a big problem.

And body camera video revealed Gragson’s interaction with an officer as he admitted to a previous DUI arrest.

Testimony from the officer who administered a field sobriety test testified there were several signs Gragson was impaired.

Gragson: 1, 2, 3

Officer: Look down at your foot …

Gragson: 3, 4, 5, 6 … Oh, I just failed it.

Gragson is out on bail with electronic monitoring after he was indicted on eight felony counts.

He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 1.

Gragson is the grandson of former Las Vegas Mayor Oran Gragson and the father of NASCAR driver Noah Gragson.