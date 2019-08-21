Nevada ranks No.10 in US for juvenile arrests for stealing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new study of juvenile delinquency shows Nevada with the 10th-highest rate of arrests for stealing.

Using 2017 information, the most recent available for the nationwide comparisons, the study used data on robbery and larceny arrests for youth from 10- to 17-years-old. Maryland had the highest rate, calculated by arrests per 100,000 youths and scored by state.

Data for Nevada indicates 116 arrests for robbery and 421 arrests for larceny per 100,000 youths in 2017. The ratio of robbery arrests to total arrests is notably higher for Nevada than most states. Larceny is the more common crime by a wide margin in most other states, but Maryland and Nevada both had a high percentage of robbery arrests.

Frontpoint Security released the survey. Read the entire survey here.

Overall, the study found juvenile delinquency trending down nationwide. “In 2017, U.S. juvenile courts handled the fewest number of cases since the mid-1970s,” the study said.

Nationwide, 60 of every 100,000 youths were arrested for robbery, and 527 of every 100,000 youths were arrested for larceny.