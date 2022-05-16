RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — A board has denied parole for the Reno man serving time for torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs.

During his parole hearing last month, Jason Brown, 32, said what he did to animals was “cruel” and “disgusting” but he has served his time.

In 2015, a judge sentenced Brown to 28 years in prison, which would have meant he was not eligible for parole until 2025, but it was determined — under Nevada law — he was actually eligible for parole in 2019.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Brown’s crime was mistakenly classified as violent which would be accurate if the victims were human. But because dogs are considered personal property, the crime was reclassified as non-violent. That classification makes him eligible for parole much sooner.

“I have earned every day I spent in prison it’s where I needed to be all these years,” Brown said during the hearing. “I admit that my crime was cruel and disgusting and shows me how mentally sick I was at the time of my arrest,” Brown said.

Brown, who got the dogs off of Craigslist ads, killed them in a motel room. The crime was discovered by a maid.

Brown is up for parole again in 2025.