LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.

From November of 2020, Munoz distributed at least 80 grams of fentanyl out of a barbershop in Sparks, Nevada, in exchange for over $10,000, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Marshals Service, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Regional Narcotics Unit.

Munoz faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. Each count of conviction carries a minimum mandatory sentence of five years in prison.