LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Henderson man on a charge in connection with a kidnapping and murder of a Vermont man in 2018, documents said.

Aron Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, faces a charge of kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont. Davis was found shot to death in January 2018, police said.

Prosecutors allege the man accused of killing Davis, Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, discussed the kidnapping and murder with Ethridge, they said.

The FBI took Banks into custody in Yellowstone National Park on April 8.

According to prosecutors, Banks came to Davis’ home on Jan. 6, 2018, posing as a U.S. Marshal. Davis was found dead the next day in a snowbank. He was also handcuffed.

“Although Banks is not charged with Davis’s murder, the complaint affidavit contains allegations that Banks murdered Davis,” prosecutors wrote in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Banks purchased several prepaid phones before the kidnapping. Prosecutors allege Banks called Ethridge on Jan. 7, 2018, “to inform him that Davis has been successfully kidnapped and murdered.”

Investigators said they could find no link between Banks and Davis and believe Banks was hired to kill him.

The documents do not indicate how Ethridge is connected to the case any further than speaking to Banks after the murder.

Ethridge was booked into a Vermont jail on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance Wednesday.