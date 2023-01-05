LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Police arrested a man in Northern Nevada on multiple animal abuse-related charges.

Jon Hickox was arrested on Jan. 4 by Elko County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputies and faces nine counts of torturing, injuring, or abandonment of animals, according to ECSO.

In December, an anonymous report regarding neglected horses on Hickox’s property was sent to the sheriff’s office. ESCO said, when police went to investigate, they discovered six horses, one of which was dead, and the others in “extremely poor condition.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the horses were in such bad condition that two were euthanized by a veterinarian.

Deputies also discovered three dogs in small wire kennels filled with feces.

The dogs, as well as the remaining horses, were taken from the property and received veterinary care.