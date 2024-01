LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nationwide warrant has been issued for a man accused of child abuse, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Schultz is wanted by the NCSO for child abuse.

Robert Schultz, wanted for child abuse (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Schultz’s whereabouts is urged to call NCSO at 775-751-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.