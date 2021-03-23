Murders in Las Vegas have 110% increase in 2021 compared to 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to new statistics released by Metro Police, murders in Las Vegas have more than doubled in the early months of 2021 compared to 2020. Around this time last year, there were 10 murders. Right now, during the early months of 2021, Las Vegas is at 21 murders.

Of the 21 homicides, 19 cases have been cleared by arrest, submitted, ID’d, or the suspect has died. There are only two cases still open.

The rest of the stats break down as follow:

• 4 2021 Year to Date Justifiable Homicides

• 1 2021 Year to Date Other Jurisdiction Murders handled by LVMPD

• 3 2021 Year to Date LVMPD Officer‐Involved Shootings

Look below to read more from the report.