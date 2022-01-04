Murder cases up 44% for the year — Metro’s final stats for 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With 147 homicides in 2021, Metro police worked on 44% more murder cases this year than they did in 2020.

A pair of shootings at parking garages — Palace Station and the Fashion Show mall — closed the year. Those shootings, which involved robberies, were the exception to the rule. There were 11 homicides involving robbery — down 8% from last year.

The most common reason behind homicides last year was domestic violence — 22 homicides, a 10% increase over 2020. The second-most common reason cited: “altercation – perceived disrespect,” which was a factor in 19 homicides. That’s up 27% over the previous year. And the fastest-growing category was “altercation over money” — up 450%, growing from two cases in 2020 to 11 cases in 2021.

An additional 44 homicides were reported outside Metro’s jurisdiction:

North Las Vegas: 30 (up from 21 in 2020)

Henderson: 13 (down from 17 in 2020)

Boulder City: 1 (up from 0 in 2020)

The homicide cases reported by Metro show that Black males were the most frequent victims (50), and guns were involved in 100 of the 147 deaths. Black females were the most frequent victims among women.

Gang members were involved in 18% of murders in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Metro’s Downtown Area Command had the highest number of murder cases, with 24. The South Central Area Command was next at 17, and three others had 15 each: Bolden, Northeast and Southeast. The fewest homicides in Metro’s 10 areas came from the South Area Command, with just nine homicides. Not sure which area you live in? Check out Metro’s map of the area commands here.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro reports an 89% clearance rate for 2021 homicide cases as of New Year’s Eve.

The year started off with a batch of cases that immediately put Metro 200% ahead of 2020’s pace, and the number of homicides fell off late in the year.