LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother facing criminal charges after one of her children swallowed fentanyl and died has posted bail.

Amber Mitchell, 34, is accused of child abuse and drug dealing. Prosecutors said she left her children alone in a hotel room with fentanyl pills while she played poker.

According to her arrest report, her 4-year-old son ingested a pill and died and her 6-year-old son was hospitalized and barely survived. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty.

Mitchell’s bail was set at $200,000. A judge told Mitchell she would not be allowed to have any contact with her children if she posted bail.