LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.

Breanna Carmickle was in custody in a Mohave County jail on warrants out of Nevada, officers said.

On Oct. 14, 2020, around 7:30 a.m., Las Vegas Metro police received a 911 call from Carmickle, a report said. Carmickle told the dispatcher that her children’s father was pointing a gun at her head while they were driving from Laughlin to Las Vegas with their children.

Police said Carmickle used another name during the call, officers said. Dispatchers notified officers in the Laughin-Searchlight area about the incident, prompting a large police response on U.S. 95 with police on the ground and in the air.

“Due to the severity of the crime being alleged, and the fact Carmickle was reported to have her children in the truck, it appeared they were in imminent danger,” police said.

In addition to Metro police, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Boulder City, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments all assisted. Metro also alerted police in Arizona and California, in case the alleged incident crossed state lines, police said.

The search on the ground and in the air lasted 5 hours until officers located Carmickle sitting in a car near Craig and Pecos roads in the northeast valley. A man nearby also told police he and Carmickle and their children had driven to Las Vegas to Laughlin.

“Officers made contact with Carmickle who admitted she made the 911 call to police dispatch alleging assault,” police wrote in the report. “She also told officers she made the allegation up and lied to police dispatchers due to being angry at [the children’s father].”

Carmickle told police she and the children’s father got into an argument driving from Laughlin to Las Vegas. They stopped in Searchlight and Carmickle moved to the backseat, where she made the 911 call, officers said.

Investigators later learned Carmickle had made a similar false claim to police a month prior.

Police did find a handgun in the car, but it was in a secure plastic case and “would not have been accessible to [the man] while he was driving,” police said.

Carmickle faces a charge of unlawful use of an emergency phone number and maliciously seeking or attempting to seek the arrest or prosecution for a felony crime.

Court records show Carmickle was issued a summons in February but skipped court. Several bench warrants were issued in the case until Wednesday’s arrest. Carmickle was due in court again on Tuesday.