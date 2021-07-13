Metro searching for suspects in robbery of Downtown Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for four suspects in connection to the robbery of a Downtown Las Vegas business on July 4. The incident occurred near Stewart Avenue and Maryland parkway around 2:52 a.m.

Police say the suspects threatened an employee before stealing items. The following descriptions were provided:

Suspect No.1: Black male adult, around 6’1″, medium build. Last seen wearing a black do-rag, white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.