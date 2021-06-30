Metro searching for suspect in NW valley armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery from earlier this week.

Police say it happened at a business in the 7000 block of North Durango Drive, near Centennial Hills Hospital, at about 6:30 p.m. on June 27.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Around 25-30 years of age

Approximately 6’2”

Thin build

Wearing a Gucci jacket, Gucci fanny pack, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.