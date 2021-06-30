Metro searching for suspect in multiple Las Vegas business armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in multiple robberies of Las Vegas businesses. He committed the alleged crimes with a firearm.

The following suspect description was provided:

Black male adult

5’6″-5’8″, with a thin build

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, white mask, black pants and black shoes

Carrying black firearm

If you have information about these incidents, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.