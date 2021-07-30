Metro searching for suspect in armed robbery of business near 215, South Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a business near Interstate 215 and South Las Vegas Boulevard on May 8. The incident occurred around 5:55 a.m. in the 7000 block of the boulevard.

The suspect description is as follows:

White male adult

Early to mid-20s

Thin build

Possibly has a shaved head

Last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, white surgical mask, gray shorts, long black socks and black sneakers

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.