Metro searching for suspect in armed robbery of business near 215, South Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a business near Interstate 215 and South Las Vegas Boulevard on May 8. The incident occurred around 5:55 a.m. in the 7000 block of the boulevard.

The suspect description is as follows:

  • White male adult
  • Early to mid-20s
  • Thin build
  • Possibly has a shaved head
  • Last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, white surgical mask, gray shorts, long black socks and black sneakers

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.

