Metro Police work to identify suspect in armed robbery of business near Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help with identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a business near Nellis Air Force Base. The incident occurred around 11:53 a.m. on March 27 in the 4000 block of East Craig.

The suspect description is as follows:

Hispanic male adult

Mid-20s to 30s

Around 5’7″ with a slim build

Last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, gray gaiter style mask, light-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans and black shoes

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.