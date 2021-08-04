Metro Police search for suspects in armed robbery of central valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need your help identifying two suspects in the armed robbery of a central valley business on July 30. The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. near Sahara and Valley View.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Hispanic or white male adult, around 5’8″ with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black baseball hat, blue mask, striped shirt, gray pants, black shoes and sunglasses.

Suspect No. 2: Hispanic or white male adult, around 6’0″ with a medium build. He has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and sunglasses.

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.