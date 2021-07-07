Metro Police search for suspect in several armed robbery, larceny incidents at central valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in several armed robbery and larceny incidents at a central valley business. It’s located in the 2000 block of South Decatur near Charleston and Decatur.

They say he stole cash and/or merchandise during the incidents.

Police released the following suspect description:

Hispanic or Pacific Islander male adult

Around 6’1″ with a heavy build

Dark hair work in a ponytail

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.