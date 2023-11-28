LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a business in the central Las Vegas valley.
On Nov. 23 around 5:15 p.m., the suspect allegedly committed a robbery with a deadly weapon to a business near the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.
The suspect is described as an adult man about 5’10”, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.