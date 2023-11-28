LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a business in the central Las Vegas valley.

On Nov. 23 around 5:15 p.m., the suspect allegedly committed a robbery with a deadly weapon to a business near the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard near Sahara Avenue.

The suspect is described as an adult man about 5’10”, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, and black shoes.

Metro police search for a man accused of robbing a business with a deadly weapon in the 3000 block of Decatur Boulevard on Nov. 23, 2023 (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.