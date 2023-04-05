LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a commercial robbery suspect accused of threatening employees at a northeast Las Vegas valley business.
On Friday, March 3 around 7:20 p.m., the suspect entered a business near the 6500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near North Hollywood Boulevard and demanded money while threatening employees, police said.
The suspect is described as a White man, around 5’8” to 5’10”, wearing a black wig, camouflage bandana, red hooded sweater, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.