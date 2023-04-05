LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a commercial robbery suspect accused of threatening employees at a northeast Las Vegas valley business.

On Friday, March 3 around 7:20 p.m., the suspect entered a business near the 6500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near North Hollywood Boulevard and demanded money while threatening employees, police said.

The suspect is described as a White man, around 5’8” to 5’10”, wearing a black wig, camouflage bandana, red hooded sweater, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Police search for man accused of robbing northeast valley business. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.